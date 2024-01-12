I made GHC2M in 5 days during December-in-Ghana - Kwaw Kese says

Kwaw Kese says he has earned about 2 million Cedis during December in Ghana

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has disclosed his total earnings during the 2023 Christmas season.

According to the rapper, he accrued a sum of GHC2,000,000 between December 26 to 31.



Kwaw Kese said this in an interview with Zion Felix media and shared on their social media page.



He added that he hopes to triple that amount in 2024.



“2023 was massive, I made a lot of money. I made 2 Million Ghana cedis in 5 days. From the 26th to the 31st of December. So I made a lot of money and in 2024 I am going to triple it,” he disclosed.



The “Dondo” hitmaker further advised the youth to aspire to remain original and true to themselves



“Be yourself, a photocopy can never be original, be yourself, work hard and pray hard,” he said.

Watch the video below





ID/OGB