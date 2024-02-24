I made no money from music - Ace music producer Agiecoat

Music producer, Agiecoat

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Nana Akwasi Asa Mensah, a celebrated Ghanaian music producer known as Agiecoat, recently disclosed that despite his investments in producing music in Ghana, he made no significant financial gains from the industry.

Although he has received numerous awards as a music executive, he confirmed that he made no money from music.



In a recent interview with Nana Kwame, host of Entertainment Brunch on Takoradi-based WestGold 106.3 FM, Agiecoat, the CEO of Agiecoat Productions responded to questions regarding which artiste made him rich.



He explained that it was difficult to single out any particular artiste since music is a business, and the success of the industry is measured by its entirety.



He confidently stated that he had made nothing from music, aside from fame.



"When it comes to success, I've achieved a lot. I secured awards such as Artist of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, and Hiplife Artist of the Year. Considering the energy, resources, and money I invested in the industry, I can confidently assert that, when you weigh all factors, it's challenging to single out specific gains.

"In the business of music, success is a collective measure. If I scrutinize the financial aspect, examining both debits and credits, I can comfortably say that I haven't made any profit from music. If you need proof, I can provide you with documents in the studio one day. I stand by my statement that, aside from fame, I have gained nothing financially from my music endeavors," he said.



He further revealed that despite investing a considerable amount of money in BukBak's 'Gonja Barracks' music video, which is widely considered one of the best and most expensive music videos by a Ghanaian musician, he did not sell more than 5000 copies.



"I did a song called 'Gonja Barracks' about 18 years ago. I shot an expensive music video with helicopters, yet, I didn't sell 5000 copies," he said.



Agiecoat has worked with notable Ghanaian artistes including George Darko, Kontihene, Delarosa, Nana Afriyie, BukBak, 4x4, and Kokoveli, Rev Mensah Bonsu amongst others.