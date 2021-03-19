I make genuine money from music not fraud – Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal has clarified that his main source of income is his music.

He denied claims that he is engaged in fraudulent activities for money.



Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM's mid-morning show on Thursday, 18 March 2021, the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker indicated: “All my life, I don't remember the last time I used any money from fraud. All the money I spend on flashy things and my day-to-day activities are from my music”.

Touting how beneficial his music career has been in terms of income streams, he said: “I want every youth to understand that you can do music and get money genuinely from shows, brand endorsement and stuff”.



“I'm just doing my music. I'm making money through music and God is always blessing me with so much money,” he reiterated.