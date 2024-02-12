I make my own money, I’m into oil and gas, real estate - Haillie Sumney

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Haillie Sumney has asserted that apart from being an actress and TV personality, she is a businesswoman.

She made this revelation during a conversation with Zion Felix when he asked how she funds her lifestyle and how she was able to purchase her 2021 registered Range Rover.



Haillee noted that before coming to Ghana, she was already making money in the United States as a nurse and has also managed to obtain multiple streams of income.



"I used to be a nurse in the U.S., so I was already making money there. I do real estate. I do oil and gas, and diesel supply as well. A lot of people don't know that. So I have other things I do apart from acting. She said.



According to the actress, she also shoots movies in Nigeria which is very lucrative. Some of these movies are; "Lagos Real Fake Life", "Soft Work", "2 Days After Friday" and "A Way Back Home".

Even though she debunked claims that her lifestyle was funded by a 'big man' Haille added that her boyfriend supports her with money from time to time.



See the video below:







SS/ADG