'I married my ex; we dated for over 13 years’ – Tracey Boakye discloses

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye has opened up on her love story with her husband while interacting with fans on social media.

In a question-and-answer session online, the actress opened up about how she met her husband 13 years ago, dated, broke up, and finally ended up together.

This was in a bid to respond to a fan’s question about how she met her husband.

Tracey stated, “My husband doesn’t want me to talk about him, he doesn’t like trouble. He was my ex. We didn’t just meet and start dating. We were childhood lovers who finally settled. We were lovers for 13 years, broke up, and finally settled. I met my husband 13 years ago.”

In confirmation of what Tracey said, a social media user who claimed to have witnessed their love journey stated that she usually fights ‘Doubting Thomases’ online.

“I knew about this and I fight people who doubt you,” the netizen wrote.

Tracey responded, “You don’t have to fight let them say whatever they want to.”

Tracey Boakye, however, described the feeling of being in love as heavenly.

“I feel like God has opened the doors of heaven. I feel like I am in paradise. True love is sweet. You have inner peace and you don’t even think about anything. That’s how it feels when you find true love,” she stressed.

Tracey got married to her German-based husband, Mr. Frank Badu Ntiamoa sometime in July 2022, and social media have since witnessed a series of public displays of affection from the couple.

Watch the video below:



