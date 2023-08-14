I married my first boyfriend – Diana Hamilton

The Hamiltons

Renowned gospel musician Diana Hamilton has revealed a significant aspect of her romantic journey, sharing that her husband, Dr. Joseph Hamilton, holds the unique distinction of being her first and only boyfriend.

Speaking to Agyemang Prempeh on Power Entertainment on Power979fm and Tv XYZ, the “Adom” hitmaker stated that, their love story unfolded during her final year at nursing school, a period that marked the beginning of their connection.



According to Mrs Hamilton, she has never been romantically involved with anyone other than her husband. She clarified that she has no ex-boyfriends and that she was a virgin when she met her husband.



“My first boyfriend is my husband I have never dated any man before. I have no ex boyfriend my husband is the only man I know”, she said.

I started dating my husband when I was in nursing school, finally year actually. He met me when I was a virgin”, she added.



