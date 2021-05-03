I married my wife at age 19 – 39-year-old Cheddar tells love story

Ghanaian estate developer and philanthropist, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as (Cheddar), has disclosed some vital information about his marriage.

Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Accra, Cheddar revealed that he tied the knot with his wife, Ruby at age 19.



The wealthy businessman disputed the perception that early marriages become unsuccessful.



This according to him is because marrying at an early stage rather motivated him to work extra hard to take care of his responsibilities.



Cheddar stressed that, more than ever, he developed a sense of responsibility for his family and friends.

He however congratulated his friend, Kelvin Quaye, the CEO of Stunncust GH, and his wife who were getting married.



Cheddar, who was the Chairman at the ceremony, stated that the couple has a bright future among others.



Watch the video below.



