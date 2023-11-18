I married with GH¢30K in my account, I had only GH¢105.38p after divorce – Xandy Kamel

Xandy and Kaninja's marriage collapsed under two years

Actress Xandy Kamel has disclosed that she was left financially broke following the collapse of her marriage to sports presenter Kaninja.

According to the actress, who has in the past claimed being the financier of their wedding in 2019, she was left with a paltry GH¢105.38p at the time of her divorce despite a balance of GH¢30,000 in her account after her wedding.



“After our wedding I had about GH¢30,000… I had GH¢105.38p after the divorce,” she told Deloris Frimpong Manso while reading details of the account balance from a screenshot on her phone.



On how she lost the money during her marriage, Xandy stated that she was responsible for keeping the home running and also spent significantly on her husband.



“I buy food for the home, I paid bills; water and electricity. Also when I go out and I find a boxer shorts or singlets I buy for my husband,” she stated.



Xandy’s marriage to Kaninja ended in a messy divorce with accusations of infidelity and emotional abuse against the sports presenter.



In previous interviews, Xandy stated that she never experienced love or sexual satisfaction in her short marriage and was rather threated to body shaming and cheating by her husband.





GA/SARA



