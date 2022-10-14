5
Menu
Entertainment

I may do something major with a Ghanaian artiste - Nicki Minaj

Video Archive
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trinidadian-American-based rap artiste, Nicki Minaj on Thursday took to Instagram live to register her displeasure over her song 'Super Freaky Girl' being removed from the Grammys Rap category.

During her interactions with fans, Nicki, also hinted at plans to visit West African state, Ghana, for the first time.

The award-winning act announced that she may work on "something major" with a Ghanaian artiste, whose identity was kept secrete.

"When am I coming to Ghana? I would love to come to Ghana. I actually may be doing something major, a business type of situation with an artiste from Ghana really soon," said Nicki in a lengthy video shared with her 202 million Instagram followers.

The 10-times Grammy-nominated artiste who is yet to receive an award from the Recording Academy has protested their move of nominating her song 'Super Freaky Girl' which debuted at Number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August, in the pop category instead of the rap category.

"If you can't tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don't deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you're not paying attention," she said.

Watch the video below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)





OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa