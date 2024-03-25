'I met Chioma before I had money' - Davido

Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Nigerian musician, Davido, has opened up about meeting his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland, during a time when he wasn’t financially stable.

Reflecting on his early days, Davido established that, unlike the trend of struggling to find genuine love, he was fortunate to have met Chioma before achieving fame and fortune.



He expressed that meeting Chioma during that particular phase was important, as it would have been challenging for him to consider marriage now, suspecting that women might be interested in him solely for his wealth or status.



Davido emphasized his happiness in having a close circle mainly comprising individuals who knew him before his rise to fame and fortune.



In his words; “I have a friend, anytime I am on the phone with my wife, he would say he has everything in the world, but a wife is what he is missing. I met my wife before I had money, but I was telling myself if I didn’t meet her before then and now I am single, and I meet a girl, it wouldn’t be the same. I would feel the lady is talking to me because I am Davido and I have money.

“My success is when I see people around who were there when I had nothing and they see me now, that’s the feeling, not like when you blow up and start hanging out with a new set of people. You need to keep the people that were there with you since grinding.”



Adding to the narrative, Chioma also disclosed that she first encountered Davido while they were in school.



She said they were introduced through a mutual friend who was dating one of Davido’s acquaintances.



