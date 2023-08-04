I miss Ghanaian food when I travel - Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, formerly known as Christiana Love, has opened up about what she misses the most whenever she travels abroad.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, she revealed that it's Ghanaian local dishes that tug at her heartstrings and make her yearn for her home country.



Obaapa Christy expressed her fondness for the delectable flavours and unique tastes of Ghanaian cuisine.



She stated, "Whenever I travel abroad, what makes me miss Ghana the most is our Ghanaian local dishes and how Ghanaians pamper me."



The singer emphasized the special treatment she receives from her fellow Ghanaians, making her feel cherished and loved.



While acknowledging that people also show her affection and admiration outside of Ghana, she shared that the love she experiences from her fellow countrymen holds a special place in her heart.



She compared it to the popular saying, "Home sweet home," highlighting the unique warmth and sense of belonging she feels when she is in Ghana.

Obaapa Christy went on to share her excitement when she is in Ghana and experiences the adoration of her fans.



She expressed gratitude for the love and support she receives, and humorously remarked, "As for me, I can even use the fans I get from people as my food."



The love and admiration she receives from her fans uplift her spirits and fuel her passion for her music and career.



