0
Menu
Entertainment

I miss Yvonne Nelson - Iyanya confesses

YVONNE FT IYANYA Iyanya opens up about how he feels about Yvonne

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Iyanya has spoken up about his ex-girlfriend and actress, Yvonne Nelson.

Recall that the Ghanaian actress made headlines after she disclosed that she had a relationship with the musician but that it ended because he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

Following this disclosure by the actress many have anticipated the singer's admission of guilt.

Iyanya shared a startling surprise on "The big Friday show" with reality personality, Tacha.

When the host asked him if he misses Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya stated that he does.

He said: "Of course! I mean once in awhile you have to reminisce and miss good people, I mean it is what it is."

Source: www.mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Related Articles: