I miss Yvonne Nelson - Iyanya confesses

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com
Nigerian singer Iyanya has spoken up about his ex-girlfriend and actress, Yvonne Nelson.
Recall that the Ghanaian actress made headlines after she disclosed that she had a relationship with the musician but that it ended because he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.
Following this disclosure by the actress many have anticipated the singer's admission of guilt.
Iyanya shared a startling surprise on "The big Friday show" with reality personality, Tacha.
When the host asked him if he misses Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya stated that he does.
He said: "Of course! I mean once in awhile you have to reminisce and miss good people, I mean it is what it is."
Iyanya do you miss Yvonne Nelson?? Oya Dey answer ME OHH pic.twitter.com/uzzpn04P1o— TACHA.ETH???????????????????? (@Symply_Tacha) June 21, 2023
Source: www.mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- I’m happy Ghana is reading – Yvonne Nelson reacts to buzz around memoir
- I’m happy Ghana is reading – Yvonne Nelson reacts to buzz around memoir
- I believe she is also reading – Yvonne Nelson on relationship with her mom
- Sarkodie-Yvonne Nelson abortion saga: It’s not something new – Counsellor Adofoli
- Would you have embarrassed your mum if your dad was Ataa Ayi and not the former speaker? – Yvonne Nelson asked
- Read all related articles