I miss playing soccer with area boys as a child – King Promise after Hudson-Odoi match

King Promise says he misses playing football with his area boys

Afrobeats singer, King Promise born Gregory Bortey Newman has revealed to Amansan Krakye that he always misses playing football with his area boys during his childhood days.

Reminiscing his childhood memories on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, King Promise who grew up in Nungua, a suburb of Accra said he used to play football with the boys in his neighbourhood.



He answered on the Kastle Drive show: “One thing I really miss from my childhood days is playing football with the boys in the area.



“That is one particular thing that I really feel that I mostly miss a lot that’s when we used to play football in our neighbourhood,” he concluded.

Recently, Chelsea Champions League winner, Callum Hudson-Odoi was spotted playing an exhibition match with King Promise at Sakumono in Accra after arriving in the country.



The game was played between Team 5-star and Team Callum with both King Promise and Hudson-Odoi earning applauds for treating spectators to the artistry of football.