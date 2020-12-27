I named my son after Michael Jackson - Sarkodie’s Father

Sarkodie’s father, Mr.Augustine Owusu Addo has revealed why he chose the name Michael as the English name for his son.
Some parents name their kids after some family relatives or a friend or even some role models or people that they simply admire.
In a short interview with Max24 TV at 2020 Rapperholic, Mr. Owusu Addo disclosed that he named his son Micheal because he was a very big fan of the late American pop star, Micheal Jackson.
“As you know, he is called Michael Owusu Addo. I was a very big fan of Michael Jackson so that’s how come I named him Michael. I didn’t know he was going to be great in music as he is now,” he told the host.
Mr. Owusu added that he didn’t know Sarkodie was going to be a musician and a big one at that and now he’s proud of how far he’s come in the music space.
“When he started, I actually asked him and he said it was just like a hobby but I realized he went on with it, and now, here he is. I am very happy and I pray he does even better.”
When asked about his favorite song from his son, he mentioned “Brighter Day” which featured Obrafour.
