I nearly hit a woman with a bible because of marriage – Diana Asamoah recounts

Evangelist Diana Asamoah sai she did not want to be a victim of fake prophesies and pastors

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has made some shocking revelations as to how she nearly hit a woman who wanted her to get married to her pastor, claiming it was God’s revelation.

Speaking on Okay FM’s “Best Entertainment” show, Diana Asamoah stated that most gospel musicians in Ghana are in ruins because of the lies of some pastors.



According to her, a woman came all the way from Accra to make claims that God wants her to marry her (the woman’s) pastor.



The musician said she got so infuriated by it that she almost hit the woman with a Bible in order to get the truth out of her.



The interviewer who was quite perplexed asked if it was part of God’s direction to hit someone with a Bible for telling lie.



To this, she answered that it was actually a “physical deliverance” she wanted to give the woman.



Diana said she did not want to be a victim of fake prophesies and pastors.