I nearly married one of the Tagoe Sisters - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

The founder and president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has narrated how he nearly got married to one of Ghana’s gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters during their youthful age.

He noted that his father-in-law, Mr. E.B Sackey was the one who sponsored the Tagoe Sisters to embark on their first European tour to minister their songs to people outside the country.



Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh stated that he had a very good relationship with one of the Tagoe Sisters whose name he did not mention but noted that they used to meet in some European countries to have conversations and make merry together.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh recounted how he informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about how he nearly got married to one of the Tagoe Sisters.



"It will interest you to know that my father-in-law, Mr. E.B Sackey who is my wife’s biological father, was the first to sponsor them [Tagoe Sisters] to Britain and took care of them. At the time, E.B. Sackey was one of the strongest backbones of resurrection power so he took the Tagoe Sisters on the first-ever trip out of Ghana. As for them, they are my sisters. At that time I moved to Europe and we [himself and one of the Tagoe Sisters] were meeting in London, Germany, Holland and other places so we had a very good relationship.

“But things did not work so maybe we weren’t meant to be together. When they [Tagoe Sisters] come to my house, they are like sisters with my wife. One time, we were before Otumfuo and I told him if not for something that happened, I and one of the Tagoe Sisters would have gotten married and we were all laughing. I must say they are very anointed and Gifted,” he narrated.



Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh is married to Rev. Mrs. Barbara Tetteh.



