‘I nearly postponed the show’ - Empress Gifty speaks on how ‘dumsor’ distorted her concert

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, has recounted how her ‘Resurrection Effect’ concert was disrupted by power outages (dumsor).

According to her, the lights went off a few minutes before the commencement of her programme and it lasted for quite some time, a situation which created worry and discomfort.



Empress Gifty stated that after the power interruptions had lasted for a while, some dignitaries even advised her to call off the programme, a counsel she failed to heed.



“I would say that what happened [the power outage] was a technical fault and that nothing could be done about it. It interrupted the programme for a while. I know those in charge of the light did their best to keep it on. At some point, the dignitaries who were around wanted me to postpone the show, but eventually I performed,” she said while speaking in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



She, however, thanked the patrons who had travelled far and near to support her event, for not exiting the venue despite the uncomfortable situation.



“I was impressed with the conduct of the attendees because, even though there was no light, they stayed in the heat for hours till the programme commenced later.”

It can be recalled that scores of celebrities and political figures graced Empress Gifty's TREC concert.



The likes of Alan Kyerematen, Diana Asamoah, Piesie Esther, SP Kofi Sarpong, Nana Ama McBrown and others were spotted at the event.









