I nearly stopped my son from being a musician - Father of Foto Copy

Singer Foto Copy

Highlife sensation Qwaachi Classic, father of Foto Copy a young Ghanaian musician from Kasoa has disclosed that he nearly stopped his son from pursuing music.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow 87.5Fm he said music did work for him hence he did not want his son to follow in his footsteps.



He said his son decided to do music and did not get any inspiration from him.



“I wanted to shut him down because music did not work for me. But he never gave up. He kept pushing and I had no option than support him”.



He disclosed his son was previously hiding to learn dancing and music on YouTube until he hid a camera in his room and realized this was what he was doing.

He said he would ensure his son concentrate on his education aside from his music.



Foto Copy is the youngest rapper at the moment. At age 7 he has already performed at Ghana Music Awards USA.



He has released his first single after his first virtual concert.



The virtual concert also sets another record as the youngest boy to ever stage his own virtual concert at age 7 dubbed “I Am Kasoa Virtual Concert”.