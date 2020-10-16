'I nearly went mad after smoking marijuana' - Bishop Salifu

Leader and Founder of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop-elect Elisha Salifu Amoako has revealed how he nearly went mad after smoking marijuana at a young age.

The man of God said, after smoking several rolls of marijuana together with some Ivorians he started behaving like a mad man.



Speaking On Kingdom PLus 101.9FM, he explained that it was only God who saved him adding that he would have been out of his senses by now.



According to him, smoking marijuana can make people go insane and that people should desist from that act.



He fervently cautioned the youth of today to be very cautious of the friends they walk with.

Marijuana smoke is made up of a variety of toxic chemicals, including ammonia and hydrogen cyanide, which can irritate your bronchial passages and lungs.



Watch the video below:



