‘I need a man to be my first gentleman but don’t expect me to cook, clean’ – Akua Donkor

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, (GFP), Akua Donkor, is scouting for a male partner who will only play a ceremonial role of a first gentleman, should she become president of Ghana.

Akua Donkor, who lost her husband about two years ago, said she is now ready to give marriage another chance.

The GFP flagbearer contested in the 2016 elections but got disqualified.

In 2020, she pulled through as one of the aspirants captured on the ballot sheet and managed to get some votes.

However, being hopeful of a resounding victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections, the 70-year-old politician cum farmer, said he needs a man beside her.

Highlighting what she expects from her potential suitor, Akua Donkor in an interview with Kofi TV said:

“I haven’t re-married since my husband died. It’s been two years and my ring is no longer on my finger. I need to get married again because I need a partner as a female politician. It gets to a point in this political career where you and your husband’s presence will be required. I need a man to become a first gentleman after I win power.”

Akua Donkor, however, said fulfilling household chores will be ruled out from her role as a wife.

“You won’t marry me to come and cook and clean for you. I won’t be responsible for house chores, that won’t happen. I only want your name,” she added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
