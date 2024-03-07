'I need dual citizenship in Ghana' - American rapper Meek Mill reiterates

Meek Mill

American rapper, Meek Mill has restated his desire to obtain Ghanaian citizenship.

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia-born rapper, tweeted that he had settled on Ghana due to America’s oppressiveness to the growth of Blacks.



“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!” he tweeted in an X post on March 4, 2024.



Three days on, he has clarified that he would not abandon his American citizenship but would add the Ghanaian one.



"I need dual citizenship in Ghana I think I wanna go back and forth," his tweet of March 7, 2024 read.



Mill's last visit to Ghana was in December 2022, when he performed at the Afro Nation music festival.

His presence in Ghana cumulated in a visit to the Jubilee House where he met and held a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Despite courting public outrage after filming portions of a music video at the seat of government, Meek Mill who has since apologised to Ghanaians for his actions has not shied away from showing his love for Ghana.



He has over the period indicated his wish to return to Ghana and to collaborate with some Ghanaian artistes.





SARA