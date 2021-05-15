I need money, support to blow - Takum

Hiplife artiste, Takum

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afro pop and hiplife artiste, Takum has appealed for support because he has what it takes to make it big in the industry.

Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said he would not give up despite the challenges.



According to him, he would soon ”blow” and become a household name in the industry.



He was speaking to Sokoohemaa Kukua.



”Give me the chance, and you will not regret that you did. I have what it takes to blow, so give me the support I need,” he added.

Takum has over the past few years has gradually gained the love of Ghanaians as he single-handed builds a solid fan base called ‘Go-Getters.



He appealed to his fans to support him because he has great tunes they will love.



He said his team is trying their best but he currently needs resources to support his craft.



He added it takes a lot of money to push through as an artiste and that is what he currently needs.