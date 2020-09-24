I need to be rewarded for reducing unemployment in Ghana - Tracey Boakye

Actress, Tracey Boakye

Controversial Ghanaian actress, sugar baby and self-acclaimed entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye is out again with another message for her haters.

In a post on her Instagram page, sighted by GhBase.com, Tracey Boakye stated that she has managed to employ those who spend all their time monitoring her imperfections because they have nothing else to do.



According to her, if you are not trolled as a celebrity, it means you are irrelevant. She added that those who constantly criticize her body, style of dressing and choice of shoes having nothing else to do reason why they are constantly on her neck.



She added that she deserves to be rewarded for reducing the the rate of Unemployment in Ghana.

” I have given work to those who constantly criticize my body and I need to be rewarded. My only concern is that they will end up getting high blood pressure for constantly monitoring my life.” She said in the video.



Watch her video below;



