I need your support to make my songs popular - Amerado ‘begs’ Ghanaians

Rapper, Amerado

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known by the stage name Amerado is basically begging Ghanaians to make his songs popular.

According to the ‘Yeete Nsem’ crooner, he has every belief in the songs he churns out but the lack of support from Ghanaians have left his music on the shelves.



In a tweet, Amerado called on disc jockeys (DJs) especially, to add his songs to their playlists and ensure that they become hit songs.



The 2020 VGMA nominee went on to mention: “Amerado – Twa So ft Fameye” and “Amerado – Box Of Memories ” as the two latest songs he believes have what it takes to be everywhere but unfortunately are just not been looked at.





THIS IS A PLEA!!! ???????????????? I released these two singles this year 1. Amerado - Twa So ft Fameye 2. Amerado - Box Of Memories



I believe they are potential monster hit songs for me. To all Ghanaians & djs, kindly help me add these to your playlists. I need your support.



Pls Retweet pic.twitter.com/9eHfDsqRDP — AMERADO ???????? (@Amerado_Burner) October 6, 2020