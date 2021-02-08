I never begged for a collabo from you – Guru replies Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Maradona Yeboah Adjei popularly known as Guru has responded to claims by Lynx Entertainment signed artiste Kuami Eugene that he begged him for a collaboration.

In an interview on Adom TV recently, the “Angela” hitmaker revealed that he refused Guru a feature because the NKk boss disrespected Richie Mensah who is the owner of Lynx Entertainment.



Kuami Eugene said Guru cannot go around disrespecting the owner of the record label he is signed to and turn around to ask for a feature from him.



Guru who sighted the comments in a post made by Ameyaw Debrah replied to the 2020 VGMA artiste of the year on Facebook.

Guru told the young act that he has been in the industry for the past 13 years and has released hits upon hits. He recalled how he gives an average of 4 hit songs each year since he came to the limelight.



He further debunked the claim made by Kuami Eugene that he begged him for a collaboration. Guru stated emphatically that he didn’t ask for collaboration from Kuami because he needed a hit song. He said he only wanted Kuami Eugene to know that he appreciates his art.



