I never body-shamed Xandy Kamel – Charlie Dior clears the air on 'flower pot’ comment

Charlie Dior and Xandy Kamel

Charlie Dior, a popular Ghanaian fashion critic has rebuffed claims that he body-shamed TV personality, Xandy Kamel while criticizing her for the attire she wore to a program.

Xandy Kamel who was aggrieved by the utterances of Charlie Dior about her outfit cursed him as a result of the anger that emanated from the comment she heard, Zionfelix.com reports.



His comment comes after the UK-based fashion critic went hard on the attire worn by Ghanaian celebrities to programs and said that Xandy Kamel’s outfit she wore to a program made her look like a ‘flower pot’.



Charlie Dior clarified that he would never body-shame Xandy Kamel however it was a critique of her outfit and not attacking her personality.



In an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Charlie Dior emphasized that he did not body-shamed Xandy Kamel but it was her outfit that he was criticizing.



“She [Xandy Kamel] kept saying in every interview that I was body-shaming her. Please watch the fashion review, I will never body-shame her, she is a beautiful lady. I would never do that because I love thick girls. I would never ever disrespect her body,” he explained.

Charlie Dior reiterated that there was no malice in his review of Xandy Kamel’s attire as he focused more on her attire rather than her personality.



“I was talking about the outfit she was wearing, a skinny person can wear it and will still look like a flower pot. She is on the campaign that I have come for her body but she is playing the victim because before Xandy Kamel’s review, she loved and adored me when I was going for other people.



"Now when I spoke about her she is saying Oh my God you’ve body-shamed me,” Charlie Dior added.



