I never endorsed ladies sleeping with men for cash – Vicky Zugah

Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah is not happy about how her recent comment involving married men has been misinterpreted.

After reports about her statement went viral, the actress has bemoaned over how her utterances were not accurately reported.



She indicated she did not mention married men in the submission she made.



Vicky Zugah was not happy about how people reacted following the report.

She wrote in a post sighted Zionfelix.net: “Opinions with @sellygalley Where exactly in this video did I say it is okay to sleep with married men for money? The host @sellygalley didn’t even mention ‘married men’ however some bloggers decided to misconstrue my answer just for traffic?!



“I have seen and read nasty comments by some so called fans who always come to sing hallelujah on my page, shouting “crucify her”!!! I am usually nonchalant about social media trolls and try not to let them get to me, But I must say I am highly disappointed in the source of yet another defamatory news.”



