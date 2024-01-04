I never engaged in a threesome with Moesha Budong! - Shatta Wale fires back at Mr Logic, flaunts stacks of cash

Shatta Wale, Mr Logic

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has replied artiste manager and pundit Mr Logic amid the banter between the duo.

Shatta Wale, in a Facebook live video on January 3, came back to lambast Mr Logic over allegations he made in a previous video. Flaunting heavy stacks of cash, Shatta Wale accused Mr Logic of being a liar.



He said that allegations that he had engaged in a threesome with Moesha Budong were false, as she was just a friend to him.



"Mr Logic is a liar, all he said in the live videos are all lies. He said that I had engaged in a threesome with Moesha Budong, That was a lie, Moesha is just my friend. I have friends like Hajia 4 Real, Moesha Budong and Efia Odo. You can’t destroy my career.



"You guys said you will haunt me. I would rather haunt you! All the things you come out to say are all lies. Everyone in the media knows how Mr Logic is. Do you want to play with Shatta Wale? You said your elders are advising you to calm down, at age 48 you have elders? Refer to them as your mobile money senders.



He advised his fans to stop following and listening to such entertainment pundits as they do not have anything to offer the entertainment industry.



“You people should stop listening to stupid boys and girls on these radio stations! They are poor and jobless,” Shatta Wale fired.

How it started



The controversy started after Shatta Wale, in a Facebook post on December 29, had released a list of eight individuals he believed are hindering the music industry's growth. The listed include Akwasi Aboagye, Andy Dosty, Arnold, Ola, Mr Logic, Bullgod, Sally, and Abeiku Santana



In reaction to Shatta Wale’s post, Bullgod declared he would haunt Shatta Wale like a ghost in a social media post. The reaction angered Shatta Wale who lambasted Bullgod and Mr Logic, accusing the duo of constantly begging for money and engaging in promiscuous activities.



Mr Logic, in a reply to Shatta Wale, denied the claims and said that he was the one who helped Shatta Wale when he was broke and homeless. He also accused Shatta Wale of sending nude pictures to his ex-partner's girlfriend, stealing the idea of "Dancehall King" from him, spreading false rumours about Jupita, engaging in a threesome with Moesha Budong and mistreating his girlfriend Shatta Michy. He said that Shatta Wale was a liar and a disgrace to the music industry.



This is not Shatta Wale’s first spat with media personalities. In September, Shatta Wale had a banter with industry pundit Ola Michael, after the latter had said Shatta did not deserve a diplomatic passport due to his attitude.



Shatta Wale, in response, hurled insults at Ola Michael and even composed a diss song aimed at Ola Michael.

