I never had time for my family when I was in Shatta Wale’s camp – Addi Self claims

Former SM millitant, Addi Self

Former member of the Shatta Movement Group, Jafaro Mohammed popularly known as Addi Self has disclosed in a recent interview that his exit has helped him reconnect with his family.

According to him, his exit from Shatta Wale’s camp has paved way to the freedom he has always wanted.



Speaking on what kept him from leaving the camp at the initial stage, Addi Self indicated that as a Militant, one was considered a soldier for Shatta Wale and Soldiers are sworn to be loyal to their Superiors.



Addi Self went on to recount a situation where his loyalty to Shatta Wale and the Movement put him in the crossfire of some 30 artistes from Nima who wanted to tarnish the name of the SM brand.

He however made it clear that he now has enough time to be with his wife and kids.



The SM millitant along with others were kicked out of the group after their boss, Shatta Wale, indicated that they had badmouthed him to someone in USA.

