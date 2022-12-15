I never harassed Nana Ama McBrown in public – Charlie Dior

Popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has dispelled claims that he has harassed popular media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown in public.

Charlie said his attention was drawn to articles carrying such news by his ‘worried mother’ who buzzed his phone severally after chancing on them on the internet.



Charlie Dior referenced a viral video where he and Nana Ama Mcbrown were spotted in a playful mood, and said such harmless video was what the bloggers created such controversial headlines from.



In a discussion on Neat FM, Dior said these blogs misquoted him by using disparaging headlines when the only thing he and Mcbrown spoke about in the said video was their admiration for each other.



“Last night my mother kept calling my phone several times and I thought something was wrong. Not knowing she chanced on an article where it was reported that I harassed Nana Ama Mcbrown. The headline boldly read that ‘Charlie Dior harasses Nana Ama Mcbrown’. But when you click the article, nothing of that sort was found in the script.



"So that particular headline was used as a click bait. That was not the case at all. There was a video of myself and Nana Ama Mcbrown meeting each other and it was very exciting. For me, I understand show business, I know what I have signed up for, but my mum doesn’t. she gets terrified when she sees these things. Please, Ghanaian bloggers, tone down on the sensitive headlines," He asserted.

However, the host, Ola Michael insisted that he (Charlie Dior) usually harass celebrities on his fashion vlogs and the latter responded,



“Don’t say that. I don’t harass and I have never harassed anyone. What I do is, I critique. I state my opinion and everyone has got an opinion. Its just that the difference between you and I is, in state mine on camera.”



Charlie Dior is noted for his controversial analysis about celebrities’ outfits, particularly the ones they wear to events.



Just recently, Xandy Kamel called him out on social media after he likened her body stature to that of a ‘flower pot’ during one of his episodes on YouTube.



Charlie also fell in the bad books of Osebo the Zaraman after he claimed that the latter dressed to Ghana Music Awards UK, as as though he was styled by a blind man.

Watch the video below:









EB/BB