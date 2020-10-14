I never imagined Joshua Keche will be in music – Andrew Keche

Ghanaian hiplife music duo, Keche

Andrew Cudjoe of the Ghanaian hiplife music duo, Keche, has expressed that he never expected his partner, Joshua Ampah, to be a musician considering that his partner was into basketball when the two met.

Speaking in an interview with Y97.9 FM’s Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on the Dryve of Your Lyfe show, Andrew reminisced: “I was at St Johns boys, where I schooled and Joshua used to come to our school to play basketball. So that was where I got to know him.



After school, I came to Tema, and I started my rap battles doing the Kasahari and that is where I met Sarkodie, Stay Jay, Yaa Pono, among others.



Dollar Gin was having a street battle, I competed and was part of the three in the grand finale. I was a rapper by then so it was on stage that I saw Joshua in the crowd. I met him and we spoke and we became friends. I got to know that he was into music. But I expected him to be in America somewhere playing basketball”.

Andrew noted that his friend, Joshua has been very loyal to him from the beginning till now. He says of Joshua, “We didn’t really sit down to sing or sign an agreement and become a group. Because of friendship, we found ourselves going. He is a nice person. He was ready to struggle with me from the streets just for us to get to the top and we started the journey from there”.



Keche is a Ghanaian Hiplife/Afropop group made up of two artists; Andrew Cudjoe (singer) and Joshua Ampah (rapper). The group is known for their many songs such as ‘Sorkode’, ‘Alunguntugui’, ‘Pressure’ and the latest ‘No Dulling’, among others.