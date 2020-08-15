Entertainment

I never introduced Tracey Boakye & Mzbel to John Mahama - Appiah Stadium

Appiah Stadium, known to be a darling boy of John Dramani Mahama, has stated emphatically that he is not pimping ladies to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, that he did not introduce both ladies to the former president as “sex toys” as widely speculated.



“Who am I in the NDC to introduce them to my father [Mahama]? Those two cannot campaign to win power for John Mahama,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.

Tracey Boakye and Mzbel took to their Instagram page, posting videos attacking each other over their relationship with the same 'mysterious' married man.





