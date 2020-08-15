I never introduced Tracey Boakye & Mzbel to John Mahama - Appiah Stadium

Entertainment Sat, 15 Aug 2020
Click for Market Deals →
Appiah Stadium, known to be a darling boy of John Dramani Mahama, has stated emphatically that he is not pimping ladies to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, that he did not introduce both ladies to the former president as “sex toys” as widely speculated.
“Who am I in the NDC to introduce them to my father [Mahama]? Those two cannot campaign to win power for John Mahama,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.
Tracey Boakye and Mzbel took to their Instagram page, posting videos attacking each other over their relationship with the same 'mysterious' married man.
Source: Peace FM
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Stop tagging Mahama as the father of my daughter – Tracey Boakye breaks silence
- Mahama may fancy 'big butts' but not Tracey Boakye and Mzbel's – Appiah Stadium
- Recruitment under Akufo-Addo govt not based on merit - Mahama
- Paying assembly members can be done and I’ll do it – Mahama
- Professor Kweku, a woman of substance for MP – Hohoe NDC
- Read all related articles