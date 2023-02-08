I never knew Ghanaians had an interest in my sexual escapades – Ajagurarah

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has slammed Ghanaians for 'prying' and developing a sudden interest in his sex life.

His statement is in reaction to the many allegations of rape and money extortion he has been hit with, lately.



Earlier, on different media platforms, some women narrated how they were coerced and hypnotized into spending lavishly on Ajagurajah.



He was also accused of forcibly having sex with such women, most of whom are diasporans, under the guise of ‘spiritual direction’, after they consulted him with their problems.



The women accused him of being a fake pastor who suck them dry.



“He manipulates whoever he sleeps with, turns them into a stooge and extort money from the, especially those living in the states. He isn’t in to help anyone. He is a demon and has nothing to offer. He always advertises products for spiritual protection but sleeps with a gun strapped around his waist,” one of the women narrated.

.



But tackling the claims and its chaotic aftermath, Rev. Kwabena Asiamah said whatever his sex life entails is nobody’s business.



According to him, he isn’t in anyway deterred by the trolls and judgements from the public, adding that he has faced worse rumours.



“When I first started Ajagurajah Movement, they called me a ritualist. They said I had slit a pregnant woman’s throat, hid her in the compound and always drank her blood. The police even stormed my house because of that allegation. What didn’t they say about me? Yet I’m still here. I am focused. Nobody attacks me spiritually; it will never work. Unless you resort to physical means. And when you resort to physical means, the only thing you can say is that I have slept with some women, stupid!



“I never knew Ghanaians were concerned about my sex life this much. I will personally public my sex videos for you to watch then. Nothing new can be said, the only thing people will keep saying about me is that I have slept with multiple women, that I like women. Is it because I earlier said that I’ll marry 20 women? And have other girlfriends?” he stated during Facebook live.

