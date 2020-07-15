Music

I never knew Obibini and Kumi Guitar until they joined Zylofon Music – Tiisha

Zylofon Music’s new artiste, Tiisha claims she never knew Obibini Boafo and Kumi Guitar until they joined Zylofon Music.

Tiisha, known in private life as Tiisha Bentum, made this shocking statement when speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show.



According to her, the first time she heard a song composed by Obibini was his ‘Ahye Me’ song featuring KiDi—which was a Zylofon Music produced song.



When asked why she accepted to join Zylofon Music, the budding musician said she believes in Zylofon Music.



She added that Zylofon Music has helped many artistes in the country and they are doing great stuff.

Tiisha revealed she signed a five-year contract with Zylofon Music adding that it was a good deal.



Watch the full interview below:





