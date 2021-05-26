I never paid a penny to Bullet when I was signed - Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay and Bullet, the CEO of RuffTown Records

• Singer Wendy Shay was signed on RuffTown Records in January 2018

• Her debut single was titled Uber Driver



• According to Wendy Shay, she never paid money to her record label prior to her signing



Singer Wendy Shay has revealed that contrary to artistes who pay money before they are signed, she never gave a penny to her current record label, RuffTown Records when she got signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Bullet.



According to Wendy, her Uncle, Jeff Konadu Addo who is the Eastern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was the first to discover her talent as a singer. He then introduced her to Music Producer, Akwesi Ernest, who recommended Bullet to manage her.



After the death of Ebony Reigns, RuffTown Records signed Wendy Shay in January 2018. Her debut single titled ‘Uber Driver’ made waves and launched her into the music scene.

Speaking in an interview on OKAY FM with Abeiku Santana monitored by GhanaWeb, the singer noted that: “We never paid any money to Bullet, he didn’t take money from us… He knows how best to run his business.”



“I know that from the onset, there was no money paid to Bullet. That I can confirm…When I was trying to get my record deal, my Uncle covered all the expenses, he has played a big role.”



Wendy Shay who is one of Ghana’s celebrated female musician said she is highly indebted to her Uncle who motivated her to pursue a music career.



“It was my uncle who discovered my talent, I was in the shower taking a bath when he heard me sing. He called my name, Abena and confessed that I was a great singer. I had come to visit during one of my holidays. That is how he motivated me to record my first demo at a studio,” she revealed.