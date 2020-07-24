Entertainment

I never plan controversies to trend - Mzbel

Mzbel

Ghanaian Musician and Media Personality Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has stated that it has never been her style to trend with negative news.

Contrary to the popular notion that the musician deliberately creates controversies to trend, Mzbel has asserted that people only construe her expressiveness on issues as a deliberate attempt to trend.



Speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer, she said: “I never ever plan anything I do. I speak my mind. So I find it surprising that people will plan controversies to trend. I will never ever plan controversies to trend. Unfortunately, people are interested in negativity and beef. So if you speak your mind, it looks like you planned a negative trend”.



According to her, the only things she ever plans are money-making ventures. She noted that if she ever wanted to plan controversies, she would have profited from it rather than just trend.

“If I was bent on planning negative trends, I would have been downloading that on YouTube for money. But when it strikes me that I need to express myself, I express myself. That thing is not my style. Back in the days that was not how things were done”,she added.



Mzbel is often regarded as a musician with controversial traits and controversial music, who is sometimes in the news for controversial comments that are sure to get her fans talking.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.