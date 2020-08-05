Entertainment

I never plan my beefs - Strongman

Rapper Strongman

Ghanaian Rapper, Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman has said that he never plans any beef with other artistes to trend.

According to him, spontaneous kinds of beef allow him to express himself better than if he were to plan beef with other artists.



He made this revelation in an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show.



“I don’t see the need to plan beef. This is why it seems my beefs are done out of anger. From the voice, you can tell I am angry and that is what the fans love about the beef”.



Citing his recent beef with Ghanaian artiste Medikal, he noted that they did not plan such a beef.



Stressing on his point, he said, “Sometimes the beef comes out of anger. Planning a beef can even create more beef because you may say something that has not been planned”.

A year ago, one of the most trending entertainment news was the beef between Medikal and Strongman.



The two musicians engaged in a lyrical battle as they released diss songs at each other after Musician Medikal claimed he saved Ghana’s Rap from dying.



By the end of the feud, the artistes had dropped three songs each, including ‘Immortal’ and ‘Ups and Downs’ by Strongman and ‘Drip’ and ‘Last Burial’ by Medikal.



The two musicians have however worked on some songs such as ‘Bossu’ after the beef.

