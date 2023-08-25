I never said Black Americans have no culture - Burna Boy

Nigerian artist, Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy has denied reports claiming he said that black Americans do not have a cultural identity of their own.

While no video has been spotted of him actually making such a statement, various posts have pointed to an interview with The Guardian in August 2020, where he was quoted saying:



“Unfortunately, the brothers in the US have been stripped of their whole knowledge of themselves.”



This quote, which started circulating recently and has been widely criticized, has led to backlash against the artiste with many accusing him of being disrespectful.



Addressing these rumors in an interview with U.S.-based media house Complex, Burna Boy said that making such a statement would be absurd and dared anyone to provide evidence of him saying such.



“Coming back to the point of people saying I said that black people had no culture or whatever, does that sound like? Does that sound like something?... If you watch the video of the interview or whatever, the little whatever, clip. If you can show me the part where I said that black Americans... that's all I need. If somebody can just show me that part, then it'll all be put to rest. Do you understand?” he fumed.

ID/OGB









Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







