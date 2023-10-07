I never said United Showbiz is useless - NPP Deputy Director of Communications

NPP Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu-Bempah

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has clarified his stance regarding United Television (UTV). He emphasized that he would never criticize any program on UTV because he considers the station "family" to him.

Speaking in an interview to PeaceFMonline, Owusu-Bempah clarified that reports suggesting he called the station's well-known show, "United Showbiz," a "useless show" are "untrue."



He stressed his positive relationship with the station and its management, expressing his respect for them.



“I have never said anywhere that United Showbiz is a useless show. I will never say that. I have a good relationship with the station and its management and I do respect that.” he stated.



Ernest Owusu-Bempah rather explained that he had expressed his concerns about certain panelists on the show who frequently criticize the NPP. He believed that some of these panelists lacked a clear purpose and often used the platform to criticize the government, which, in his view, harmed its reputation.



It's worth noting that the NPP, in a letter had previously urged UTV's management to make changes to ensure fairness in the discussions when political issues were being debated. They pointed out that some panelists tended to consistently criticize and disparage the government during their contributions.

