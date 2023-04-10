0
Menu
Entertainment

I never said men shouldn't dance in the club - Tolani Baj

Tolani Baj Ytgf Reality star, Tolani Baj

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Big Brother Naija reality star, Tolani Baj has cleared the air on the controversial statement she made about men who dance in the club.

In an interview with media personality, Jermaine on his podcast, Tolani Baj stated that she did not mean men could not dance or have a good time in clubs, she only meant they had to do it in moderation.

She earlier stated that she had noticed that only broke men dance aggressively in Nigerian clubs.

She said: “If you’re going to have fun, don’t do too much. Be cool with it, have swag, don’t be razz.

"When you already know you’re all that and you don’t feel the need to prove anything in the club, that speaks volume. Men that have money don’t really like attention.

"If you are doing gra gra in the club and you want to show attention, I already know that you are broke”.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha