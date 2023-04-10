I never said men shouldn't dance in the club - Tolani Baj

Reality star, Tolani Baj

Big Brother Naija reality star, Tolani Baj has cleared the air on the controversial statement she made about men who dance in the club.

In an interview with media personality, Jermaine on his podcast, Tolani Baj stated that she did not mean men could not dance or have a good time in clubs, she only meant they had to do it in moderation.



She earlier stated that she had noticed that only broke men dance aggressively in Nigerian clubs.



She said: “If you’re going to have fun, don’t do too much. Be cool with it, have swag, don’t be razz.

"When you already know you’re all that and you don’t feel the need to prove anything in the club, that speaks volume. Men that have money don’t really like attention.



"If you are doing gra gra in the club and you want to show attention, I already know that you are broke”.



