I never said my issue with McBrown led to my son being threatened - Nana Yaa Brefo

Outspoken media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has debunked the assertion that she received threats that were targeted at her son after her impasse with actress, Nana Ama McBrown.

She stated that she was taken out of context and misunderstood during her interview on TV3 because she never mentioned emphatically that McBrown was the reason why she was receiving threats.



Nana Yaa Brefo explained that she was rather implying that due to her comments and interviews with politicians, sometimes people threaten her about those issues.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Yaa Brefo clarified that McBrown was not the reason why she received threats that were targeted at her son.



“I want to issue a disclaimer to a publication I've seen on social media. The story was about my interview with TV3 where I said after my issue with McBrown on Adom TV I received threats that were targeted at my son. You can listen to the interview again, I never said she was the reason why I had threats towards my son.



“If the English implies so, then, that’s not what I meant. What I said was the fact that in the kind of work that we do in Ghana’s political space, sometimes people threaten you. Although I don’t host a morning show I’ve commented on political issues and by doing so people threaten me, that’s what I meant,” she said.



This comes after her interview with Naa Ashorkor on TV3, Nana Yaa Brefo was reported to have said that her son was threatened after her issue with McBrown when she was at Adom TV.

She has come out to deny the reportage saying that she was "misunderstood and taken out of context."



Background



Since 2020, Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Yaa Brefo have not had a good relationship after the latter claimed the former disrespected her while interviewing Actor Benard Nyarko’s death.



During that same period, Nana Yaa Brefo was also subjected to immense backlash by fans of McBrown for what was termed asking unnecessary and insensitive questions.



This issue had since escalated and the rippling effect was when the Adom TV broadcaster resigned from her job after her employers rendered an apology to McBrown.



This culminated into hurt and betrayal as Nana Yaa Brefo, who felt betrayed and disrespected had since constantly, during several interviews, lamented about how that situation had cost her a lot of good things.

Nana Yaa Brefo and Nana Ama McBrown’s feud had been left unresolved until the former’s current appointment with Onua TV.



