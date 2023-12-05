I never scammed anybody - Nigerian transgender defends fraud allegations after surprise kidney recovery

Nigerian socialite and transgender

Nigerian transgender and social media personality Jay Boogie has responded to accusations of fraud after seeking funds for alleged health issues.

Recall that in November, reports claimed that Jay Boogie had experienced a botched surgery that resulted in kidney problems, leading to a plea for financial support. A medical update later revealed kidney failure, necessitating a transplant.



A GoFundMe account was set up for donations from well-wishers and sympathizers.



However, controversy arose in December after a GoFundMe organizer accused Jay of withholding medical information and announced plans to return donations.



In a response on an Instagram post, Jay clarified that on October 30, 2023, he underwent BBL surgery at CGE AESTHETICS, resulting in health complications.



Despite initial claims of needing a kidney transplant, Jay asserted he sought donations for hospital bills, not transplant expenses.

According to Jay, he faced sepsis and acute kidney injury, requiring dialysis. Due to media pressure, he was discharged on November 18, with subsequent dialysis at home.



He refuted accusations of scamming, emphasizing his genuine health struggles, including mental health challenges, amid public scrutiny.



As of November 28, Jay claimed he was off dialysis and focused on ongoing recovery and medication.



Read the full post below.



“On the 30th of October 2023, I had a BBL and liposuction at CGE AESTHETICS (Curvy Girl Essentials) from 5 pm -11:40 pm, when I became conscious on the 31st of October 2023 while still at CGE till 11:22 am. My urine for 12 hours was less than 200 ml, and the surgeon began to panic. A referral was made to Lagoon Hospital on the 31st of October 2023, and I arrived at Lagoon Hospital at exactly 3:56 pm, where doctors at the emergency unit came for their investigations and recommended medications to subdue pains while (EUCR, FBC, CT-SCAN, CRP AND XYZ) was going on.

"On November 1, 2023, at 3:42 am, Lagoon Hospital returned me in an ambulance to CGE AESTHETICS. We arrived at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre in Yaba at 6.23 am and I was diagnosed with sepsis and acute kidney injury, and we started dialysis, which I did daily at that time and I still couldn’t pass urine. I also did a plasma exchange to enable me to pass urine, but that didn’t work.



“I NEVER POSTED I NEEDED KIDNEY TRANSPLANT; I only posted I needed donations for my hospital bills.



“Due to the media pressure, Zenith Hospital Management discharged me at 9 a.m. with a Creatinine as high as 807 on the 18th November 2023 and asked I do my dialysis from home, all efforts to check in to LUTH AND LASUTH was VOID DUE TO LACK OF BED SPACE IN the Critical Care Unit (CCU). I went to St.Nicholas hospital (Campbell street Lagos) where I had to continue my dialysis and more.”



“I had to go offline for my mental health because the bullying was too much and I was getting death threats. I ceased communications because my family decided we needed privacy.



“I NEVER SCAMMED NIGERIANS, I NEVER LIED, AND I DID NOT DEFRAUD ANYONE. I HAD SEPSIS AND ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY, AND I WAS ON DIALYSIS.

“It took this long for me to respond because my health was my priority and I had to take care of myself. I was discharged on November 28, 2023. I am getting better and I feel better. I am still on medications, and I am also off dialysis for now and my health is rejuvenating.



“I want to thank everyone who donated and reached out to me during my ordeal and I want to assure them that I never lied or scammed Nigerians about my situation.”



View the post below





