I never slept with men for money - Kisa Gbekle

Actress and musician, Kisa Gbekle

Ghanaian actress, musician, and football coach Kisa Gbekle has refuted reports that she slept with men for money in her early years.

This was in response to backlash from social media after news began circulating that she had been sleeping with men for money. The actress cleared this during an interview on Hitz FM on August 24, 2023.



According to Kisa Gbekle, she became sexually active at the age of 16 but wasn't doing it for money. She added that her comments were taken out of context.



“They made it like I started sleeping with men or sleeping around. The guy was a rich kid, it wasn't that I was sleeping with men to make money and the guy wasn’t above 18. We were both teenagers. I’ve clarified this lots of times,” she stated.



She lamented the rate at which various media houses misquote and take her comments out of context. She stated that she has had to reduce the jokes she makes in her interviews to avoid such situations.



“I would have a full interview, I would talk about being a manager, having a child, a whole lot of things. But those things are not carried. But something negative will be carried. Sometimes I make jokes but they get carried out. So now I'm beginning to stop joking, I want to be serious now,” she said.



Kisa Gbekle also cleared allegations that she mocked rape victims in one of her interviews. She said that she had no intention of mocking anyone and apologized to all who felt offended.

“My situation was different, I loved it because I was a child, and I didn’t know I was being raped. I can never laugh at anyone who has been raped. I am sorry to any woman who has felt mocked when I said I was raped and I loved it. I was not mocking any woman who has been raped. I was not mocking any woman that has been raped. Please find a place in your heart to forgive me,” she pleaded.



