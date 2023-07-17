'I never wanted to be famous' - Ebuka

Popular media star, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Popular media star, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has stated that it was never his intention to become famous.

The media personality who doubles as a lawyer continued that fame is not something he really enjoys.



He added that the current fame he has is “a necessary evil that comes with having a career that is public.”



Ebuka made this known in an interview on Channels TV’s programme, Rubbin’ Minds, co-hosted by reality stars, Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson.

He said: “I have never been a fan of fame. And if you know me, I think you can tell. But I have also understood that it comes with what I do.



“I have never courted fame. I have never chased fame. I have never really sort of thrived in it. I’m not the kind of guy who is going to our things out to be talked about. So, most times if you see me being talked about, it’s because of my work. It’s not because I did something outside of my work.



“I don’t know that I enjoyed fame or I have ever really liked it that much. I mean, it comes with its benefits, I can never deny that. But I also understand that it is a necessary evil that comes with having a career that is public. But if you left me with an option, I would take the career with the money that is coming with it and not be famous.”