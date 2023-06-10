0
I never wanted to raise a child alone, but it’s my reality now - Mother of Davido's first child

Sophia And Davido.png Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Sat, 10 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Sophia Momodu, mother of singer, Davido’s first child, has said that her fears of raising a child alone has finally become her reality.

The mother of one made this known during a recent chat with followers on Instagram. According to her, raising a child alone was her greatest fear, but sadly, that is her current situation.

“My worst fear has happened to me, so I don’t think anything scares me in life anymore. I never wanted to raise a child alone, and i am doing it now., so what the f*ck is going to happen to me again? What could possibly happen to me other than my worst fear happening to me?”

This is coming days Sophia revealed her intention to change her daughter’s surname, stating that she has been playing the role of mom and dad to their daughter, Imade.

Source: mynigeria.com
