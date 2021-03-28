I no longer care about awards - Pappy Kojo

Hiplife artiste Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife artiste from Takoradi Pappy Kojo has revealed that receiving awards no longer mean anything to him.

He made this assertion when he was asked whether or not the award schemes in the country had been fair to him or not.



Talking to Nana Kwasi Wusu(PM) on Y 97.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show he said, “I really used to care about Awards back then when I was still brand new but now, I don’t anymore”.



Not wanting to go into details about how he feels about the award schemes in the country he made it know that, he feels that it does not depend on anyone to give out awards.

Sounding quite disappointed he also mentioned, “Looking at someone like Obrafour he’s not even won one artist of the year award ever and that is very sad”.



Unlike most artists who are enthused about receiving awards and getting recognized Pappy Kojo is more focused on making his music to please his fans.



“To me, I no longer care about awards,” he stated.