I now seek permission from the Church of Pentecost before using their hymns - Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has explained why the Church of Pentecost Ghana and other churches have directed singers to seek permission when it comes to featuring their hymns in their albums.

According to the celebrated singer who is known for performing Pentecost hymns, she previously had no idea about the need to consult the church but after consultation, they outlined the need to do so.



"Previously, I wasn't aware of the need to seek permission from the Church of Pentecost. The church after realizing that some musicians don't sing the lyrics properly instructed us to come to them for the right words.



"The church realised how the general public welcomed the hymns I sing. Currently, due to copyright issues, all other churches have urged musicians to seek permission for the sake of peace," Diana Asamoah made this known in an interview with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainemnt.



She also highlighted her contribution to preserving old hymns through her rendition.



According to Evangelist Diana Asamoah, who has an album titled 'Pentecost Soree Nwom', musicians who are best known for including already existing hymns on their projects do so to propagate the gospel.

"The likes of Joe Mettle have been blessed with the voice to sing and minister hymns. He has a large following and so if he performs any of these old hymns it is fine. The most important thing is the spirit of God that will be manifested in his ministration," she told GhanaWeb.



