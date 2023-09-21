I now understand that Stonebwoy is an NPP artiste – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has accused industry mate Stonebwoy of being in bed with the ruling party and using his alleged political affiliation to sabotage him.

In a Facebook live rant on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Shatta Wale said Stonebwoy had found means to be granted access to the Accra Sports Stadium for his Bhim Concert scheduled for December 22, 2023, a move that will disrupt his Freedom Wave concert.



According to Shatta Wale, while Stonebwoy achieved his aim of acquiring access to the stadium through the intervention of a daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his actions smack of envy, unhealthy competition and political influence peddling.



He is angry because the date chosen by Stonebwoy conflicts his show scheduled for December 25, 2023, at the same venue.



“I dey talk something everytime for this country inside say the way people dey do favouritism. Right now, I come know say Stonebwoy he be NPP artiste. You understand me?



"He dey want behave like he be NPP, he dey want behave like he politics he dey play,” he spoke in pidgin on his Facebook live.

He emphasised that the date for Stonebwoy’s event will not allow him and his team to properly set up for the climax of the Freedom Wave Concert and thus questioned the rationale behind the alleged intervention of the president’s daughter in the matter.



Meanwhile, the National Sports Authority (NSA) which manages the Accra Sports Stadium has stated that it has no contract with either Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy regarding the booking of the stadium for their upcoming events.



According to the NSA, while they have been approached by the two artistes, they both remain in the process of getting a contract signed for access to the stadium for their events.







GA/SARA

