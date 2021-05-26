I now want to appear a bit covered up – Wendy Shay speaks on new brand

• Wendy Shay has announced that she will be rebranding

• The singer explained that she wants to be a bit covered up to appeal to cooperate bodies



• Wendy Shay is signed onto RuffTown Records which is managed by Bullet



RuffTown Signee, Wendy Shay has announced that she is rebranding.



According to the singer who launched into the music scene with a saucy and sexy style of dressing, her all-new brand will witness her appearing "all covered up a bit".



She noted that her new brand is to also appeal to cooperate entities as well as sell her music to the elderly in society.

“This is all part of my brand positioning, as you grow, certain things must also change around you. Appearance is one of the main things, we must observe a change on an artiste If they are growing and trying to tow a different lane,” said Wendy Shay in an interview on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



Wendy Shay has on several occasions been lashed over her choice of dressing which many have tagged as "too revealing" but they will no longer have to worry as the singer has announced that she will be appearing all covered up.



The singer who appeared at the radio interview in an all "covered up" blazer jacket however revealed that she is not letting go of her "sexiness".



“I am still young and vibrant; you will see some sexiness but this is how I want to carry myself; a bit covered up because Wendy Shay’s brand is growing and I need to appeal to the elderly and cooperate Institutions," she added.



TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong in 2020 got unfollowed by the singer on Instagram due to some utterance she made about her “weird dressing”.

Delay in one of her shows called her out and questioned the singer's multiple piercing.



According to her, it seems all was not well with Wendy Shay and suggested that she was being “ pressurized by someone or something is bothering her.”



Watch the interview below:



