‘I once washed my boyfriend's father’s underpants’ – Aba Dope on life regrets

Ghanaian socialite cum businesswoman, Aba Dope

Aba Dope has recounted one of her deepest regrets in life.

In an interview with Berla Mundi, the socialite cum entrepreneur recalled moments when in the quest to prove herself worthy to her boyfriend’s family, she found herself doing all sorts of odd things.



Aba Dope said she did several house chores for her boyfriend’s family including washing his father’s underpants.



“One mistake that has taught me the greatest life lesson was when I did some odd things for a guy I liked. I was in love with this guy who resided at Kokomlemle, around the Neoplan station. I always visited him anytime I vacated from school. In was in nursing school and around that same time when he had a visa and traveled.



“I was always at the boy’s house working like a slave for his family, I cooked, cleaned, ground pepper, fetched water for his entire family. The family was large and I did all sorts of chores. I did certain chores that I couldn’t even do in my own house. What even got me pained was the fact that I had been washing the boy’s father’s boxer shorts and stuff like that. His mother made me wash them,” she stated on The Day Show.



However, after all these sacrifices, Aba Dope said her boyfriend dumped her for another woman.



The restaurateur revealed that after her boyfriend had settled in a foreign country, he called her to break the news that he had married a Turkish woman, advising her to move on with her life.

“When he got there, he told me he got married to a Turkish so I should move on. That really got me mad because when I remember all the sacrifices I made, I went crazy. I called his mother on phone and ranted. I told her she was wicked for using me all along.



“Although he supported me in school, he should have given me that chance with him because I also sacrificed that part of my life for him,” she retorted.



When asked why she stooped so low just to impress her boyfriend’s family, Aba Dope replied, “I did all those things because where I come from, if you want your man and his family to take you seriously, you must prove yourself worthy by doing some of these things. Even if you’re tired, you must do it.”



She further established that they are now good friends and the ex-boyfriend, had already apologized.



“He has already apologized; I’m only remembering my past. The other time I was in China, he was also there helping me around. I would say we are now good friends,” she stated.



EB/BB